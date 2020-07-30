Christopher Nolan's Movies That Deal With Time Relativity, See List

Christopher Nolan is undoubtedly one of the most talented storytellers in the modern age of cinema. At times when films resort to using tricks like extended use of CGI and linear storytelling to make it easier for the audience to understand, Nolan has been known to flip the norm upside down and create an immersive experience for viewers with films which have repeated watch value. Time relativity is one of the most common themes in Christopher Nolan's film and has been explored in depth through a number of his films. Check them out below -

Memento

Memento is Nolan's film which helped him define as a mainstream director early on in his career. Each character in every film has to deal with the passage of time, while a director has the responsibility of showcasing his characters in a way where the passage of time is represented aptly. In Memento, Christopher Nolan pits his lead character Leonard in a position where he does not have any real sense of time because of his memory loss. Without having the ability to make memories, Leonard is stuck in a time loop.

Image courtesy - Still from Memento

Interstellar

Interstellar is another Nolan film that challenges its viewers as it goes forward. The director chooses to play with time relativity a little further but tries to back them up with real science this time around. Time is a precious commodity in Interstellar as the first planet McConaughey's character visits equals seven years back on Earth. The character can be seen sobbing as he watches his kids all grown up after he has returned back from the planet. His kids grow up while he remains the same.

Tenet

Tenet's trailer does not give away any major details about the plot of the film but it is expected to deal with the reverse flow of time. With Tenet, it is evident that the director is back to his staple brand of tricking and manipulating the audience. Tenet is expected to take each of Nolan's key elements in a film like time, paradoxes, and epistemology a notch further. Check out the trailer for Nolan's Tenet below -

