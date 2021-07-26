'Chucky' Creators On Upcoming TV Show; Say It Will Be "tonally In Check" With Horror Film

Makers of the Child's Play franchise, which mainly focuses on Chucky a serial killer who frequently escapes death by performing a voodoo ritual to transfer his soul into a "Good Guys" doll, recently revealed some details about the upcoming tv show. Don Mancini, creator of the franchise, in an interview with EW, talked about the forthcoming series being based on the original movies. It will be "tonally in check" with the beloved horror films, he added.

At the Comic-Con's Legacy of Chucky panel on Sunday, the makers also dropped the first trailer for the show. The show stars Zackary Arthur along with fellow young actors Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Bjorgvin Arnarson. The show also stars Lexa Doig, Devon Sawa, Jennifer Tilly, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, and Brad Dourif. Chucky is slated to premiere on October 12, 2021.

Chucky's trailer drops at Comic-Con

The new trailer which features a glimpse into the upcoming show proves that the much-anticipated return of our favourite killer doll will be nothing short of horrifying. The trailer features the main characters as well as the killer doll Chucky. There is another good news for fans of the movies, Brad Dourif who was the voice of Chucky in the original films before the reboot is returning for the tv show!

According to EW, the upcoming show's story will revolve around an "idyllic American town" which will be under much duress after the 'Good Guy' doll, that gives goosebumps to viewers everywhere, turns up at a yard sale. Everyone in the town will soon deal with a series of murders that will expose the town's "deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets." The outlet also claims that "friends and foes from Chucky's past" will walk back into his world, threatening to "expose the truth behind his mysterious origins."

Don Mancini talks about what to expect from 'Chucky'

While speaking about the forthcoming and highly-anticipated TV show, creator Don Mancini said:

The main character is a 14-year-old gay boy who's bullied and sort of lost after the recent death of his mother. He's a young artist [making] sculptures with doll parts. He finds Chucky at a yard sale and buys him, but it turns out that he gets much more than he bargained for. One of the things I wanted to do was bring [the franchise] back to its Child's Play roots and have the protagonists [be] kids. But since, with the first couple of movies, we'd already delved into having little kids I wanted to explore something different, so this time we're exploring young teenagers.

