Scariest Horror Films Of Black-and-white Era To Watch If You Love Spooky Films

From black and white period to recent times, there are a number of movies made on the horror genre. Movies like Psycho, Eyes Without a Face were all appreciated. Here is a list of great black-and-white horror movies and are all worth revisiting.

The Cabinet of Dr Caligari

The movie is widely considered as the earliest example of horror cinema and is the quintessential piece of German expressionism. Helmed by Robert Wiene’s The Cabinet of Dr Caligari is a stylised nightmare of sharp angles, abstract locations, and many other horror elements.

Eyes without a Face

Eyes Without a Face is a French-Italian production based on the novel of the same name by Jean Redon. The movie is considered as a pioneer at the time of its release as not many other French filmmakers were attempting to make horror movies. It was no critical darling during its original release, but in retrospective reviews, people are unequivocally drawn to this poetic body horror.

The Innocents

Helmed by Jack Clayton, the psychological horror film featured Deborah Kerr, Michael Redgrave and Megs Jenkins in the lead. The movie is a triumph of narrative economy and technical expressiveness. It also includes chilling sound design and the stygian depths of its widescreen cinematography by Freddie Francis.

Night of the Living Dead

For zombie movies, there's no better origin point than George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead. The revolutionary horror film was the first to define the classic idea of a zombie for Hollywood. The movie also has its revolutionary and unapologetic use of a black male hero in the lead role.

Pyscho

Reportedly, the film Psycho remains one of the most controversial in the history of Hollywood. It is because of its unabashed graphic nature, with many horrified reasons. The film is a classic for a reason and is a must-see for any cinephile, let alone a horror fan.

The House on Haunted Hill

House on Haunted Hill, the American horror film released in 1959, was produced and directed by popular B-filmmaker William Castle who was known for his theatre gimmicks. The movie later developed a cult following. Producer and director Castle was known for adding extra 'special effects' to his B-film productions and the film is the best example of it.

