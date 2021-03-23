Claudia Jordan Responds To Gary Owen's Wife's Claims Of Her Involvement In Their Divorce

Hollywood model and reality tv star Claudia Jordan has responded after Gary Owen's wife, Kenya Duke, accused her of being involved in the reason behind their divorce. The model has denied all accusations and claims made by Duke. In an Instagram live session, Jordan said many things about her so-called involvement. Claudia Jordan and Gary Owen have been friends for about 20 years, according to Jordan who also added, "the fact that I'm being dragged into this is stupid and it's just not true". She then continued to say that she wanted to "tell the facts" and said, "I understand that divorce is difficult, but you don’t have to drag people in".

Claudia then claimed that none of her friends has ever been involved with Gary and said, "I have nothing to do with whatever the reason is for the divorce". Claudia also clarified, "I don't have a friend in Dallas or anywhere that is his mistress. I don't know any woman that is his mistress", also adding, "all my girls are in a relationship or married". She also claimed that she has now supposedly reached out to one of Kenya's friends so they can talk about it "woman to woman" as she does not wish to "play this in front of everybody".

More about the scandal

Claudia Jordan's clarifications come after Kenya Duke in an Instagram post, now deleted, claimed that her husband Gary Owens cheated on her with a Texan woman. In the post, Kenya alleged many things talking about how she wanted to keep quiet about it but couldn't. "Have all your info. I am going to deal with you in a minute, I am a little busy now. You can have him but you cant disrespect me and my kids in the process," Kenya wrote in the now deleted post, adding, "Let her know a storm is coming". She also made it clear that her anger wasn't meant to be directed at Jordan mentioning how it was her friend whom she was mad at with the hashtags, "#whitewomenarenotinvolved #notclaudia #claudiasfriend".

According to multiple reports, it was established that Kenya Duke filed for divorce from Gary Owen after eighteen years of marriage. According to texasnewstoday, Gary Owen's wife filed the divorce papers on March 19, 2021. Details of their separation are still unknown. Gary Owen has yet to make any comment regarding the split or the accusations about cheating.

Image Source - Claudia Jordan Instagram, Kenya Owen Instagram