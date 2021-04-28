Cole Sprouse And Lana Condor To Feature In Romantic Sci-fi Film, 'Moonshot' For HBO Max

Actor Cole Sprouse is known for his performance as Jughead Jones in the teen drama series, Riverdale. Lana Condor gained global fame for portraying Lara Jean Song-Covey in the romantic-comedy film series To All The Boys. Now, the two young actors will be collaborating for the first time on a feature project.

Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor in 'Moonshot' for HBO Max

Deadline has reported that Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor have signed on to star in New Line's Max Original feature Moonshot. The movie is a romantic comedy with a science fiction twist, as it is set in a future where Mars is terraformed and colonized by the best humanity has to offer. Two very different college students wind up joining forces and sneak onboard a space shuttle to the red planet in order to be united with their significant others. The film will be directed by Chris Winterbauer, whose debut feature Wyrm earned rave reviews at several film festivals, from a screenplay by Max Taxe. More actors are expected to join the Moonshot cast ahead.

Cole Sprouse’s Riverdale exec producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce through Berlanti/Schechter Films along with Jill McElroy and Jenna Sarkin of Entertainment 360. Mike McGrath of Berlanti/Schechter Films will executive produce alongside Dana Fox. Moonshot is the second feature collaboration between Berlanti/Schechter Films and HBO Max, where they have a four-picture deal, following Unpregnant released last year. WarnerMedia is also home to Berlanti’s Warner Bros Television deal.

Cole Sprouse's reaction

Cole Sprouse was last seen on the big screen in Five Feet Apart with Haley Lu Richardson. The romantic drama film got praises from the viewers and turned out to be a hit at the box office reportedly collecting more than $91 million worldwide against a budget of $7 million. The actor will next appear in Under Cover starring Zachary Levi.

Lana Condor was recently seen in To All the Boys: Always and Forever opposite Noah Centineo. It was the final movie in the romantic comedy trilogy on Netflix. Her upcoming project is Boo, Bitch series on Netflix, which marks her first venture into production.

Promo Image Source: thecwriverdale and lanacondor Instagram

