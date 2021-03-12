Cole Sprouse Appears On The Drew Barrymore Show, Talks About His Crush On Jennifer Aniston

Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and opened up about a lot of topics. He spoke at length about his childhood crush on Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston and his popular show Suite Life of Zack and Cody's reboot, wherein he starred with his twin brother Dylan Sprouse. In these times when several old shows are being remade, Cole explained why he isn't a big fan of reboots.

Cole Sprouse on The Suite Life reboot

Five Feet Apart star Cole Sprouse recently made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show and talked about several things. He started by explaining why he isn't such a big fan of reboots. He said, "Reboots are a tricky thing, you know? The original shows, when they become successful, sit in this little golden plate of nostalgia and when you modernize it and go back to it, it has the potential to really disenfranchise the original fanbase so it’s a very, very touchy thing. I am asked all the time if Dylan and I are going to do a Suite Life reboot and I go, ‘No, absolutely not.’"

Cole Sprouse talks about his crush on Jennifer Aniston

Talking about one of his first acting gigs on the very popular show Friends, wherein he portrayed Ross Geller's first child Ben Geller, Cole said that he had a huge crush on Jennifer Aniston, who portrayed the character of Rachel Green in the iconic series. Talking about having a crush on Aniston, he stated, "Yeah, I did. It actually made it quite difficult to work in front of her I must admit. I was a child, I would stammer a lot and I would forget my lines. I feel like I’d maintain my composure a bit more effectively now but it was quite difficult when I was a kid. And I was teased a little bit by the crew because they saw it and I would just forget and be looking at her, but then the whole world had a crush on Jennifer Aniston so."

Recently, the Hollywood actor has been making news about his new relationship with a model named Ari Fournier. Their PDA-packed coffee date on Saturday, March 6, has created a massive buzz amongst Cole’s fans as soon as the pictures of their date went viral on the internet. Sprouse was earlier dating his Riverdale co-actor Lili Reinhart and announced his break up on Instagram as well early last year.

