Cole Sprouse Sparks Dating Rumours With Ari Fournier Post Their PDA In Vancouver

Riverdale fame Cole Sprouse has been making headlines for romance rumours with a model namely Ari Fournier. The 28-year-old actor has been spotted with the Montreal-based model multiple times. Their PDA-packed coffee date on Saturday, March 6, has created a massive buzz amongst Cole’s fans as soon as the pictures of their date went viral on the internet.

In the pictures, which have been doing the rounds, Cole looks dapper in light washed denim which is topped with a grey crew neck sweatshirt. The Five Feet Apart star rounded off his look with white converse. On the other hand, rumoured girlfriend Fournier opted for denim and high-tops. The model layered her look with a stylish black leather coat over a white hoodie.

Cole Sprouse sparks dating rumours

Following the pandemic guidelines, the duo covered their face with black masks. However, they took it down to their chin as they enjoyed drinking coffee together. Cole Sprouse hasn’t confirmed their relationship officially and seems not comfortable about making their affection too public.

Hence, the pair stole a kiss away from the crow behind a dumpster as Fournier warmly embraced his gesture. This isn’t the first time when the rumoured couple were spotted together, earlier this week the duo was seen holding hands. As per Daily Mail, the Riverdale actor is currently filming the fifth season of the series in Canada.

Previously, Cole Sprouse was in a relationship with his Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart. However, last year fans were heartbroken to know that the couple has called it quits for each other after dating for nearly three years. The actor, took to Instagram to officially announce their breakup in the month of August last year. Cole wrote,

Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter. Also, her movie comes out soon! I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks guys

(Promo Image Source: Cole Sprouse & Ari Fournier Instagram)