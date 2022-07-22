Comic-Con International made its comeback after three years at San Diego Convention Center. The event which kickstarted on July 21 is a mega affair for all comic book fans and is filled with attractions including life-size figurines from various movies and shows. Not just comic book fans, but the event also has a lot in store for the movie buffs.

One of the major highlights of the event was the trailer release of Paramount's Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The trailer made its debut at the multi-day event post the appearance of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant at the Comic-Con panel.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer out

The exclusive trailer of Chris Pine starrer Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was revealed in San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H on Thursday. The trailer showcases the adventurous journey of the film's characters as they solve an unspecified problem while encountering several monsters and other evil spirits during their quest. The trailer also gives a sneak peek into how the lead characters make their way through the dreaded dinosaurs. Moreover, it also promises that the film will be high on action with several power-packed stunt sequences.

Watch the trailer below:

More about Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Helmed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the film stars Chris Pine, Rege-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, Hugh Grant and many others taking on some important roles. The highly awaited film is slated to hit the big screens on March 3, 2023. The film's official plot reads, "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people."