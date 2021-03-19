Connie Nielsen & Robin Agreed To Work In WW1984 Because Of Patty Jenkin's Pitch

Wonder Woman was one of the most acclaimed superhero films of the last decade. In a recent interview with Collider, actor Robin Wright shared the one-line pitch that was given to her and Connie Nielsen by Patty Jenkins. Robin also spoke about Patty's efforts in making the film. Here's the one-line pitch that sold out Connie and Robin that made them agree to do Wonder Woman in an instant.

The pitch that convinced Connie and Robin to take up WW

In the interview, Robin mentioned that Patty Jenkins was very enthusiastic when she called her. Robin was shooting for House of Cards at that time. She called her and Connie and asked them if they wanted to be one of the greatest warrior women of the Amazon nation. Robin mentioned that it didn't take them too long to make a decision and they agreed. She shared that the director asked them to get in good shape as they had to shoot the film in their 50s but still look like warriors.

Robin mentioned that she adored Patty's movies as they were often about justice and equality. She added that she always wanted to do such a film. Robin went on to compliment Patty. She said that she was very bright and put in a lot of efforts to make sure her film makes to the theatre. She said that she did what she wanted to do and did not have to be mean to her team. She also called her an energizer bunny and said that she was very ambitious and focused.

About Wonder Woman 1984 cast

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman was highly appreciated by the critics in both films. The Wonder Woman 1984 cast featured Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal along with Connie and Robin. Connie played Gal Gadot's character Diana's mother Hippolyta while Robin played her aunt Antiope. The plot of Wonder Woman revolves around Diana Prince who keeps a low profile amongst the mortals. However, soon she has to use her powers to fight against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah who were the lead antagonists played by Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig.

