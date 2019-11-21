Conspiracy Theorist Claims Tupac Shakur, Who Died In 1996, Alive And Well

Conspiracy theorists claim that Tupac Shakur, the rapper who died in 1996 is still alive and well. Someone has captured footage of the musician smiling, talking on his phone, smoking a cigarette and drinking a can of pop. Shakur was murdered in a shooting while driving in Nevada on 13 September 1996 but surprisingly many people claimed to have him seen wandering around.

The 25-year-old rapper was shot twice in the chest, once in the arm, and once in the thigh and he died from internal bleeding six days later in the hospital.

Video uploaded by Icini Studios

A video was uploaded by Icini Studios which shows the man in his 40s walking down a street at night. The cameraman uploaded the clip to YouTube and mentioned it 'Finally Footage of Tupac alive in 2019, age 48'. After the video went viral the fans and skeptics were surprised about his whereabouts. One person wrote, "Pac has risen. Hallelujah." The second person wrote, "Probably the best lookalike out there same head shape teeth even scar on top right from holes in the quad studio." The third wrote, "Stop it bro, you're hilarious."

About Tumac Shakur

According to onlookers around the world, the legendary rapper has spotted in various countries after his death.Tumac Shakur is known by his stage names 2Pac and Makaveli. He is considered by many to be one of the greatest rappers of all time. He has been noted for addressing contemporary social issues that prevailed in inner cities and he is considered a symbol of resistance and activism against inequality. He rose to prominence with his starring roles as Bishop in Juice (1992), Lucky in Poetic Justice (1993) where he starred alongside Janet Jackson, Ezekiel in Gridlock'd (1997), and Jake in Gang Related (1997), all garnering praise from critics. Shakur is one of the best-selling music artists of all time having sold over 75 million records worldwide.

