Courteney Cox And Tan France Have An Outfit Selection Session On Social Media: Watch

Courteney Cox had joined Instagram just over a year ago and has been actively posting on the social media platform ever since. She has posted several pictures and videos for her followers, which often feature celebrities from various backgrounds. Her latest Instagram video features another popular celebrity Tan France, who is a popular fashion designer and a TV personality. Courteney and Tan are seen having a outfit selection session with each other, but as it turns out, it is not for the actor herself, but for her two pet dogs.

Courteney Cox and Tan France’s outfit selection

Courteney Cox has posted videos on previous occasion as well, which have entertaining content for her followers, who have always responded well to them. Her latest Instagram video starts off with Courteney asking Tan to help her select an outfit, to which he promptly obliges. He is then seen going through her closet, selecting her clothes, which could be perceived as the outfit is for her. However, it is seen that the outfit selection session is for her dogs and not herself. After putting them a couple of funky outfits each, their dresses are finally given a thumbs up in the video.

As expected, her followers promptly responded to the video, with many of them sending their amused reactions to it. Many of her fans also made various Friends references to the video, sharing her famous quip “I KNOW” from the show. One of the comments even showed a popular reference from one of the episodes, as a response to her pet dogs getting dressed up. The reference was from one of the show’s episodes, which reveals that her character Monica’s biggest pet peeve is “animals dressed as humans”, which is ironical in this video.

Images courtesy: Courteney Cox's Instagram comments

Courteney’s portrayal as Monica Geller in Friends happens to be one of her landmark acting performances till date. She played the character in all the seasons of the show and gained global fame. Some of the popular films that she has worked in includes Bedtime Stories, Scream film series and many more.

