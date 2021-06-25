Courteney Cox Opens Up About Her Long-distance Relationship With Beau Johnny McDaid

On June 23, 2021, Courtney Cox made an appearance on the Howard Stern Show podcast, where she spoke about being away from her boyfriend during the pandemic. She said that it was tough, and she hadn't seen him in days. She then went on to talk about how people from the UK are not allowed inside the US today. The couple has been together for almost 8 years now and was also engaged at one point.

Courteney Cox on being away from Johnny McDaid

When Courteney Cox was asked how she feels being in a long-distance relationship, and not being able to meet her boyfriend, she said, "it is crazy that people from the UK can't come to America, despite being vaccinated." She then explained that Johnny was in the UK, and cannot come to the US anytime soon. She said, "Johnny had left the country right after they shut it down, and it had been over 150 days that I saw him."

Johnny McDaid and Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox had been married to David Arquette for fourteen years, and although they had been separated in 2010, their divorce wasn't finalised till 2013. Later that year around late October, Cox began dating the singer, songwriter, musician and record producer Johnny McDaid. The two got engaged in June 2014 but called it off soon. After a brief separation, the couple got back together but decided to not be engaged.

Courteney Cox's upcoming ventures

Courteney Cox was last seen in Friends: The Reunion, also called The One Where They Get Back Together. The reunion special episode aired on 27, May 2021, and was hosted by James Corden. The episode featured all the cast members from Friends and guests including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, and Cara Delevingne. Courteney Cox will next be seen in the upcoming horror movie titled Scream, where she will play Gale Weathers. The movie is in its post-production stage and is all set to release on 14, January 2022. Apart from this, Cox will be featured on the show Last Chance U, in a lead role. Courteney is also an executive producer on the show. Courteney Cox is playing the lead in an upcoming show called Shining Vale which is a horror-comedy show. The show stars Greg Kinnear, Sherilyn Fenn, Gus Birney, Dylan Gage, Mira Sorvino, and Merrin Dungey in notable roles, apart from Courteney.

IMAGE: COURTENEY COX INSTAGRAM

