Courteney Cox Signs Up For A 'Margarita Showdown' With Andy Cohen For A Good Cause

Courteney Cox is teaming up with Cointreau for a Margarita showdown. Cointreau, the premium orange liqueur, in partnership with Architectural Digest, Bon Appétit, and GQ is looking for the best "summer margarita recipe". In addition to teaming up with the brands and Cox, Cointreau has also teamed up with award-winning host Andy Cohen and Tony & Grammy award-winning actor, rapper, songwriter, and producer Daveed Diggs for the showdown.

About the Margarita showdown

The showdown which began on June 24, sees the aforementioned margarita-drinking trio going head-to-head to see who can make the best margarita with Cointreau, by providing their own creative spins on 'The Original Margarita'. Each competitor will also craft their own custom margarita recipe to be judged on technique and style however, there will be an unexpected twist. The competitors must use one of three mystery ingredients provided by a challenger to create their personalized margarita recipe.

Starting July 7, fans across the country can join the fun by visiting {www.bonappetit.com/margaritaseason} and voting for their favorite celebrity margarita recipe. Voting for The Ultimate Margarita Showdown will close on August 4, with the winner being announced on August 9. On behalf of The Ultimate Margarita Showdown winner, Cointreau will donate $100,000 to the 'Independent Restaurant Coalition', a non-profit organization committed to helping the bar & restaurant community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recent statement, Ian McLernon, President and CEO at Rémy Cointreau Americas said:

As the hospitality sector rebounds from the pandemic, Cointreau continues to support the Independent Restaurant Coalition and all of the great people at the heart of our local bars and restaurants. The Ultimate Margarita Showdown competition continues this long term commitment to help support our local bars and restaurants. Andy, Courteney and Daveed are the perfect Cointreau margarita fans to help bring this competition to life, and we are thrilled to partner with them.

The Ultimate Margarita showdown ft Courteney Cox and Andy Cohen (Ep 1)

On June 24, the first of the three episodes aired in which Courteney Cox and Andy Cohen conversed a little bit before Cohen showed fans how to make an original Margarita. Courteney was given a box containing three secret ingredients, one of which she had to incorporate in the drink. The actress upon opening discovered the ingredients to be strawberries, mint and tajin seasoning (a powder consisting of ground chilli peppers, sea salt, and dehydrated lime juice), decided to incorportate strawberries into her drink.

You can check out Courteney Cox's special Margarita recipe below. Fans can also see Daveed Diggs and Andy Cohen's recipes as they release on June 29 and July 6, respectively.

Image - Still from the Ultimate Margarita showdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.