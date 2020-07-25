Courteney Cox Wishes Boyfriend 'J' While Counting The Days Since They Last Met

Courteney Cox recently wished her boyfriend Johnny McDaid on his birthday. She also mentioned that it had been 133 days since she had met him and also that the pandemic 'sucks'. Take a look at Courteney's post and the comments on it as well.

Also Read | Watch Courteney Cox dive like a swan as she celebrates her 56th birthday

Courteney's Post

Courteney Cox recently uploaded a picture with her boyfriend, singer Johnny McDaid. Both of them seemed to be on a video call and looked happy. Courteney was unhappy that she couldn't see Johnny due to the pandemic and wished him with warm regards on his birthday. Both of them were also in different cities, as revealed by the star in her caption. Courteney wrote - It’s been 133 days since we were last together. Covid sucks. Happy Birthday J. I loved our lunch/dinner (LA/London time) zoom date today. I miss you madly.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston showers birthday wish on Courteney Cox; calls her an 'amazing woman'

Many celebrities responded to the post. A few of the celebs were Beth Stern, Julia Jones, Susanna Hoffs, Debra Messing, Jason Koenig, and many more. Most of the celebs wished Johnny McDaid on his birthday and a few also mentioned that the two looked great. Take a look at the celebs comments:

Also Read | Courteney Cox's massive net worth will have FRIENDS' Monica Gellar yell 'I KNOW!'; read

Pic Credit: Courteney Cox's Instagram

Fans had similar reactions to the post. One fan wrote - this is so lovely!! also courteney i hope you know how many lives you have made so much better, you and friends have changed so many people and i can’t express how much i love you!. Take a look at the comments by fans:

Pic Credit: Courteney Cox's Instagram

Also Read | Courteney Cox wishes daughter Coco Arquette a 'happy sweet 16th', shares precious memory

Courteney Cox is moderately active on Instagram and keeps posting many pictures related to her popular sitcom Friends. In one of her posts, the actor had uploaded a picture that showed a throwback picture from the sets. All the lead cast members were present in the picture. There was Courteney with Lisa Kudrow, then Matthew Perry. Jennifer Aniston was very in tears and, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc were smiling for the camera. Courteney captioned the picture - The Last Supper” before taping “The Last One” on Jan 23, 2004. Take a look at the post:

Pic Credit: Courteney Cox's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.