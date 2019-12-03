Courtney Cox's Daughter All Grown Up, Godmother Jennifer Aniston Gets All 'Monica'

‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston who joined the Instagram a few months back couldn’t stop herself from admiring her best friend Courteney Cox’s daughter Coco’s picture. On Thanksgiving, Courteney posted a picture where she was twinning with her 15-year-old with a caption that reads ‘Thankful’.

Aniston gets emotional after seeing the picture

Commenting on the picture, Aniston wrote: "Coco! You're growing up way too fast. Or am I protecting? I love you deep," followed by four heart emojis.

Jennifer shares a strong bond with her goddaughter Coco. As soon she questioned herself over being too protective, her fans on Instagram, especially the teenagers, started commenting on how being protective is good. Adoring her reaction, one fan commented, “Yes, protect her auntie Jen,", followed by another user’s comment, “Jen you are the sweetest I can't handle this, omg."

Aniston has previously opened up about looking after Cox’s daughter when she was young. She said, she makes sure that the kids have quality time and have a lot of fun. “I let them play with my clothes and jewellery,” she added.

Recently, Courteney Cox signed her daughter up for acting classes as she would love her to follow in her footsteps one day. Courteney was lately worried about her daughter’s introvert nature. She admitted last year that she's struggling to get Coco to come out of her room now that she's reached her teenage years.

She said, "It's mostly me telling Coco, 'Please get out of your room and come and have dinner in the kitchen.' There's a lot of that, for sure. She's 13, she likes to be in her room. Unfortunately, I got her this big bed and that was the biggest mistake I've made. You need to make a bed really uncomfortable so all they wanna do is just go there for those hours they have to. That's the big thing, I think."

