'Crash Landing On You' Couple Son Ye Jin And Hyun Bin Share First Look Of Their Baby Boy

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin, the reel life-turned-real-life partners, have finally shared the first glimpse of their baby boy, who they welcomed in November. The K-drama queen took to Instagram on the occasion of Christmas Eve to share the first picture of their baby with the world.

The image showed only the newborn's cute little feet that were in his father's hand. Son Ye Jin wished her fans Merry Christmas in the caption written in Korean, where she wrote a lengthy heartfelt message about the birth of her 'precious son' named Alkong.

She said she was worried about him as he was a little premature, but thankfully, she was able to have a natural birth and didn't require a cesarean-section. She thanked the doctors of her hospital who helped bring her son into this world and also thanked her husband Hyun Bin.

See Son Ye Jin's Instagram post here:

“Merry Christmas! I hope everyone is doing well. It’s already the end of 2022. Thanks to your support, I’ve been great," Son Ye Jin said in her Instagram post.



“This year has been even more special to me… As you know, my husband and I welcomed the birth of our precious son… And I learned that it takes a lot of love, care, and help to bring a life into this world. I wanted to show appreciation for those who’ve helped me.”

Amid a storm of all kinds of feelings and thoughts, I decided that I should live in gratitude. It’s a given, but it’s so easy to forget. And thank you, fans, for keeping me in your prayers. I was able to unite with my baby boy with your help. Thank you all so much.

And to (my husband), doing all of this with me falling in love with Alkong more and more each day, I give thanks. I hope everyone has an unforgettable Christmas this year. All of you were incredible throughout 2022. I’ll try my best to stay healthy. You try your best to be happy!” she wrote.

Timeline of Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin's reel and real-life romance

The South Korean actors starred together in one of the most popular Korean dramas of all time - Crash Landing On You, which released in December 2019.

The celebrity couple confirmed their relationship in January 2021 and announced they are getting married in February 2022. They tied the knot in March 2022 and announced their pregnancy soon after in June.

In their pregnancy announcement post, Son Ye Jin shared a long note along with the picture of a meadow.

She wrote, "How are you all doing? I'm doing well. Today, I would like to share with you some cautious and happy news. A new life has come to us. I'm still stunned, but I'm living day by day feeling the changes in my body amidst worries and excitement."

"I'm so grateful, but I'm so careful that I haven't been able to tell the people around me yet, the actor added. To the fans and those around us who will be waiting for this news as much as us, we deliver the news before it's too late. We will protect the precious life that has come to us. I hope you all stay healthy by taking good care of the things you need to protect in your life," 'Thirty-Nine' star added.

The actors first worked together in the 2018 movie 'The Negotiation', which was followed by the 2019 romance drama 'Crash Landing on You', which gained immense popularity in Korea and around the globe.