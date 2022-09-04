Creative Arts Emmys: 'Adele One Night Only' To 'The Beatles: Get Back', Check Winners List

Ahead of the Primetime Emmys which is scheduled to take place next week, on September 12, the winners of the Creative Arts Emmys have been announced. The Creative Arts Emmys which honours outstanding artistic and technical achievement in a variety of television program genres, among others, kicked things off during two ceremonies over the weekend.

The glitzy event that took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, witnessed a plethora of stars bagging the award. The first ceremony saw big wins for Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back docuseries, the Adele One Night Only variety special, and the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, landing musicians Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Adele, and Eminem their first Emmy wins and making them each a Tony away from an EGOT sweep.

The major highlight of this year's award ceremony was former US President Barack Obama being honoured with an Emmy as Outstanding Narrator for Netflix's Our Great National Parks. Following is the list of stars, shows that despite tough competition, bagged the Creative Arts Emmy award in respective categories.

Creative Arts Emmys winners list:

Ceremony 1 (Saturday)

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Juried Award)

Arcane - The Boy Savior(Netflix): Anne-Laure To, Color Script Artist

Arcane - Happy Progress Day! (Netflix): Julien Georgel, Art Direction

Arcane - When These Walls Come Tumbling Down (Netflix): Bruno Couchinho, Background Designer

The Boys Presents: Diabolical - Boyd In 3D (Prime Video): Lexy Naut, Storyboard Artist

The House (Netflix): Kecy Salangad, Animator

Love, Death + Robots - Jibaro (Netflix): Alberto Mielgo, Character Designer

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming (Juried Award)

We're Here - Evansville, Indiana (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program (Juried

Award)Annie! Live (NBC)

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program (Juried Award)

Legendary - Whorror House (HBO/HBO Max)

We're Here - Kona, Hawaii (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Animated Program

Arcane - When These Walls Come Tumbling Down (Netflix)

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Chadwick Boseman as Star-Lord T'Challa

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 - Routine: "Opening" (Prime Video)

Parris Goebel, Choreographer

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

100 Foot Wave: Chapter IV – Dancing with God (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Life Below Zero (National Geographic)

Outstanding Commercial

Teenage Dream – BBDO New York and Smuggler (Sandy Hook Promise)

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

The Beatles: Get Back – Peter Jackson (Disney+)

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – Nneka Onuorah (Prime Video)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show – Bridget Stokes (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Adele One Night Only – Paul Dugdale (CBS)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

George Carlin's American Dream (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

When Claude Got Shot (PBS)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety of Special

Adele One Night Only (CBS)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original

Dramatic Underscore)

Lucy and Desi – David Schwartz (Prime Video)

Outstanding Music Direction

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (NBC)

Outstanding Narrator

Barack Obama – Our Great National Parks (Netflix)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (NBC)

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality, or Competition Series

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Love, Death, and Robots (Netflix)

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time in Late Night (TBS)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Adele One Night Only (CBS)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

Adele One Night Only (CBS)

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele One Night Only (CBS)

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Lucy and Desi (Prime Video)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO/HBO Max)

CEREMONY 2 (Sunday)

Outstanding Motion Design (Juried Award)

Home Before Dark (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming

We’re Here, “Evansville, Indiana”

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program

Annie Live!

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program

﻿Legendary, “Whorror House”

We’re Here, “Kona, Hawaii”

IMAGE: AP