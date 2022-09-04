Creative Arts Emmys: 'Adele One Night Only' To 'The Beatles: Get Back', Check Winners List

Quick links:
IMAGE: AP
Ahead of the Primetime Emmys which is scheduled to take place next week, on September 12, the winners of the Creative Arts Emmys have been announced. The Creative Arts Emmys which honours outstanding artistic and technical achievement in a variety of television program genres, among others, kicked things off during two ceremonies over the weekend.
The glitzy event that took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, witnessed a plethora of stars bagging the award. The first ceremony saw big wins for Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back docuseries, the Adele One Night Only variety special, and the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, landing musicians Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Adele, and Eminem their first Emmy wins and making them each a Tony away from an EGOT sweep.
The major highlight of this year's award ceremony was former US President Barack Obama being honoured with an Emmy as Outstanding Narrator for Netflix's Our Great National Parks. Following is the list of stars, shows that despite tough competition, bagged the Creative Arts Emmy award in respective categories.
Arcane - The Boy Savior(Netflix): Anne-Laure To, Color Script Artist
Arcane - Happy Progress Day! (Netflix): Julien Georgel, Art Direction
Arcane - When These Walls Come Tumbling Down (Netflix): Bruno Couchinho, Background Designer
The Boys Presents: Diabolical - Boyd In 3D (Prime Video): Lexy Naut, Storyboard Artist
The House (Netflix): Kecy Salangad, Animator
Love, Death + Robots - Jibaro (Netflix): Alberto Mielgo, Character Designer
We're Here - Evansville, Indiana (HBO/HBO Max)
Award)Annie! Live (NBC)
Legendary - Whorror House (HBO/HBO Max)
We're Here - Kona, Hawaii (HBO/HBO Max)
Arcane - When These Walls Come Tumbling Down (Netflix)
Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)
Chadwick Boseman as Star-Lord T'Challa
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 - Routine: "Opening" (Prime Video)
Parris Goebel, Choreographer
100 Foot Wave: Chapter IV – Dancing with God (HBO/HBO Max)
Life Below Zero (National Geographic)
Teenage Dream – BBDO New York and Smuggler (Sandy Hook Promise)
The Beatles: Get Back – Peter Jackson (Disney+)
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – Nneka Onuorah (Prime Video)
A Black Lady Sketch Show – Bridget Stokes (HBO/HBO Max)
Adele One Night Only – Paul Dugdale (CBS)
The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)
George Carlin's American Dream (HBO/HBO Max)
When Claude Got Shot (PBS)
RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)
Adele One Night Only (CBS)
Lucy and Desi – David Schwartz (Prime Video)
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (NBC)
Barack Obama – Our Great National Parks (Netflix)
The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)
Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)
Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (NBC)
RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Love, Death, and Robots (Netflix)
Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV+)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time in Late Night (TBS)
The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)
The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)
Adele One Night Only (CBS)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Adele One Night Only (CBS)
Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)
The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (NBC)
Adele One Night Only (CBS)
Lucy and Desi (Prime Video)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO/HBO Max)
Home Before Dark (Apple TV+)
We’re Here, “Evansville, Indiana”
Annie Live!
Legendary, “Whorror House”
We’re Here, “Kona, Hawaii”