'Creed 2' Cast: Know The Actors Who Starred In This 2018 Sports Drama Movie

The 2018 sports drama movie Creed 2 was a blockbuster hit and also received critical acclaim from the audience and critics alike. The plot of the movie revolves around the Russian boxer Ivan Drago who accidentally kills the former champion Apollo Creed in the ring amid a match. Apollo's son, Adonis is challenged by Drago's son for a dangerous fight and neither of them back down. Adonis' trailer Rocky asks him to reconsider several times but the former does not pay heed to the advice and both the contenders ready for a lethal fight. Here are all the details of the Creed 2 cast.

Creed 2 cast and characters details

Michael B Jordan as Adonis Creed

Michael B Jordan played the character of Adonis Creed in the movie. Adonis is a trained heavyweight box. He is also the son of the former world champion Apollo Creed. His real name is Donnie Johnson but changes his surname to Creed.

Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa

Veteran actor Sylvester Stallone played the role of Rocky Balboa in this action drama film. He is Adonis' coach has twice won the world champion title. He also runs a restaurant in Philadelphia that is named after his wife.

Dolph Lundgren as Ivan Drago

Dolph Lundgren essayed the role of Ivan Drago. Ivan is Russia's prominent boxers who used medicines to gain weight and fight in the ring. He had killed Apollo in a match several years ago. He also trains his son Viktor to become a boxer.

Tessa Thompson as Bianca

Tessa Thompson essayed the role of Bianca in this movie. Bianca is Adonis' girlfriend who later marries him as well. The couple also has a son. She rises to fame as a singer.

Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne Creed

Phylicia Rashad played the character of Mary Anne Creed. Mary is Apollo's widow and also Adonis' stepmother. She accepts Adonis as her own son after his birth mother passes away.

Wood Harris as Tony Evers

Wood Harris essayed the role of Tony Evers in this movie. He was not only a trainer to Apollo but also a father figure to him. He also trained Rocky when he was a successful boxer.

Image- Still from Creed 2 trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.