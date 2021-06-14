'Cruella' And 'The Conjuring 3' Collect $100 MN Globally; Beats 'A Quiet Place Part II'

The international box-office saw no major new releases over the week, causing last week’s chart leaders to continue their glorious run. Led by New Line/Warner Bros’ The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and followed by Disney’s Cruella, the international box-office saw new competitions settle as the leading horror film beat Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II to box-office collections.

The weekend saw The Conjuring 3 cross $100M in collections globally after receiving $23.4M from 51 markets. The horror franchise title has now amounted to $68M from its overseas collections alone making $111.8M worldwide. The Conjuring 3 has 18 markets yet to release including Germany, Japan and Taiwan. The film is expected to form a large gap in the box-office collections from A Quiet Place Part II once it releases in the remaining markets.

Meanwhile, Disney’s Cruella, which was stuck with two horror titles since day one, picked up another $17.6M from 39 markets to make its overseas collection lead to $73.3M. The Disney movie has now collected $129.3M globally with it still rolling strong in the Middle Kingdom, as the second Sunday recorded a collection of 33% more opening day. The Emma Stone starrer film has grossed $10.7M in China to date while many Chinese platforms have raised their review scores of the film over the week.

A bit about The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It follows the story of Arne Johnson, who killed his landlord in the year 1981. Post his arrest, Johnson went on to claim demonic possession as a defence, making him the first one in the history of the United States to do so. Soon, the case would come to be known as the Devil Made Me Do It case, which has been incorporated in the upcoming film's title.

Originally, the case even involved an 11-year-old David Glatzel, who was believed to be possessed after a lengthy list of troubling occurrences. His family, eventually, contacted the Warrens. It was during an attempted exorcism of Glatzel that family friend Johnson, who was present at the time, is said to have been possessed by the demon that resided in Glatzel all along. The film in question will see the return of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as real-life supernatural entity specialists Edward Warren and Lorraine Warren respectively.

Cruella's OTT release in India

According to a report by Gadgets 360, Cruella's release online in India is scheduled for August 27, 2021. This movie will be available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. The viewers who have purchased the premium version of Disney Plus Hotstar will be able to stream the movie. Cruella was expected to release theatrically on May 28 but was moved due to the ongoing pandemic.

IMAGE: CRUELLA/ HBO MAX'S INSTAGRAM

