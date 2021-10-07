'Cyrano' Trailer: Peter Dinklage Plays The Role Of One Sided Lover In Musical Drama

Game Of Thrones fame Peter Dinklage will soon be seen in the remaining of Edmond Rostand play Cyrano de Bergerac. The musical drama titled Cyrano features Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison Jr in the leads roles and will hit the theatres on December 31. The makers of the movie dropped the trailer and gave the audience a glimpse into the romantic period drama.

'Cyrano' Trailer out now

The film is based on the famous play Cyrano de Bergerac written by Edmond Rostand and follows the story of chivalrous poet Cyrano (Dinklage) who is in love with Roxanne (Haley Bennett) but is convinced that his physical appearance makes him unworthy of her love. Meanwhile, Roxanne who is being pressured by her family to marry into a rich household has eyes for another man, Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) who is a commoner and cannot speak eloquently. He then enlists the help of Cyrano to write his love letters to Roxanne for him.

It is later shown in the trailer that Christian finds out that Cyrano is also in love with Roxanne, when the former confronts him, Cyrano says that he is destined to love Roxanne from afar. Christian says it is not fair and states that Roxanne should be choosing what is best for her and who she loves. The trailer of the movie gives the audience a glimpse into late 19th-century Italy. While the original story’s lead sports an oversized nose, screenwriter Erica Schmidt reimagined Cyrano as a dwarf, recruiting her husband, Dinklage to play the role. Take a look at the trailer below-

Cyrano had its world premiere at the 48th Telluride Film Festival on September 2, 2021, and is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 31, 2021. The movie is directed by Joe Wright best known for his movies like Pride & Prejudice (2005) and Anna Karenina (2012). The movie also stars Bashir Salahuddin and Ben Mendelsohn in pivotal roles. Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Guy Heeley produce, while Cass Marks serves as co-producer and Enrico Ballarin as line producer. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Bron Studios and Working Title Films produce.

Image: Instagram/@cyranomovie