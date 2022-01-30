Dakota Johnson's 'Am I OK?' Rights Bagged By Warner Bros Pictures & HBO Max

Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max have purchased the rights to actor Dakota Johnson's Am I Ok?, a romantic comedy-drama that premiered this week to positive reviews at the virtual Sundance Film Festival. According to a report by Variety, the film featuring Dakota as a woman grappling with her sexuality will premiere on the online streaming site, HBO Max at a yet-to-be-determined date.

Am I Ok? follows the journey of a 32-year-old Lucy, played by Dakota, who lives in Los Angeles and figures out later in life that the reason her dates with the opposite gender never end with anything more than a handshake is that she is not attracted to men. With the help of her longtime friend Jane, essayed by Sonoya Mizuno, Lucy attempts to navigate coming out in her 30s.

The report suggests the storyline is loosely based on screenwriter Lauren Pomerantz's own life. Along with Dakota and Mizuno, the cast also includes Jermaine Fowler, Kiersey Clemons, Molly Gorden, and Sean Hayes. The film is co-directed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne. The story is penned by Pomerantz and it is backed by Picturestart, Gloria Sanchez Productions, and Dakota's TeaTime Pictures.

Dakota, Notaro, Allyene, and Pomerantz backed Am I Ok? along with Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Erik Feig, Lucy Kitada, and Ro Donnelly. Allex Brown, Royce Reeves Darby, and Shayne Fiske executively produced the film. UTA Independent Film Group brokered the deal for Am I Ok? Furthermore, Dakota Johnson's Sundance romantic-comedy film, Cha Cha Real Smooth was also picked by Apple TV Plus at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been giving their fans couple goals for quite a while now recently had netizens gushing over them during the Sundance Film Festival. The actor was speaking about her film Cha Cha Real Smooth, when she began facing technical difficulties. This is when her beau and Coldplay frontman stepped in and saved the day.

When Dakota Johnson had trouble entering the Zoom meeting for the discussion of her film at the Sundance Film Festival, her boyfriend Chris Martin swooped in and helped her. The actor could not stop giggling as he then left the room and gave the camera a peace sign.