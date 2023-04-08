Damson Idris Joins Brad Pitt In Apple's Untitled Formula One Movie

Actor Damson Idris will feature alongside Hollywood star Brad Pitt in an untitled Formula One racing movie.

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the movie comes from "Top Gun: Maverick" team of filmmaker Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Backed by Apple, the movie will see Pitt take on the role of a former driver who returns to the sport, as per the official synopsis.

Idris, best known for his performance in crime drama series "Snowfall", will play Pitt's teammate.

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton will produce the project through his Dawn Apollo Films banner.

Bruckheimer and Chad Oman will produce for Jerry Bruckheimer Films, alongside Pitt's Plan B Entertainment. Formula 1 and its teams and the FIA (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile) are also behind the project. Penni Thow serves as executive producer.