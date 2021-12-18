Dan Aykroyd Drops Hint About Return Of Original Cast In Upcoming 'Ghostbusters' Sequels

The writer of the iconic Ghostbusters, Dan Aykroyd has made an interesting revelation. The popular writer has stated an idea of how the original cast could return in Ghostbusters 4,5 and 6 and fans couldn't stop drooling over it.

Will original cast of Ghostbusters return for 4,5 and 6?

Dan Aykroyd has hinted that the original cast of Ghostbusters could return in Ghostbusters 4,5 and 6. Ghostbusters is a 1985 American supernatural comedy film and has been directed by Ivan Reitman. The movie has been written by Harold Ramis, and stars Bill Murray, Aykroyd, and Ramis as Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, and Egon Spengler respectively. Apart from them, the film also stars Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis and features Annie Potts, William Atherton, and Ernie Hudson.

All about Ghostbusters...

Ghostbusters was released on June 8th, 1984. The movie had received a positive response for its comedy, action, and horror, and the audience was all praise for Bill Murray's performance then. Ghostbusters turned out to be the second-highest-grossing film of 1984 and the highest-grossing comedy ever. The film's total gross rose to approximately $295.2 million after it was released in theatres. Later in 2015, the movie was selected for prevention in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

The film revolves around Aykroyd and John Belushi, battling supernatural threats in-between time and space. Followed by Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters 2 was released in 1989, which didn't get an as good response as the first part. Attempts were also made to develop a second sequel but failed due to Harold Rami's death in 2014. The sequel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife was released in November 2021, but failed financially as well as critically. The original version of Ghostbusters 3 was permanently cancelled and reworked into Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which was set to be released on July 10, 2020, but was postponed to November to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2

As hinted by the director, Vigo the Carpathian could also return in Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2, but it has no confirmation by Sony. The director expressed a chance of Ghostbusters 4, considering the film's successful box office run. Murray will return for Ghostbuster 4.

Image: Instagram/@therealdanaykroyd/ghostbusters