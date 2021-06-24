Last Updated:

Dan Levy Sports A Moustache As He Runs Into His 'favourite Witch'; See Picture

Dan Levy sported his brand new look with a moustache on his social media. His fans mentioned that he looked different and extremely hot in the photo.

Written By
Isha Khatu
Dan Levy

Image: Dan Levy's Instagram


Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy recently ran into his favourite 'witch' Aubrey Plaza as he flaunted his brand new look from an upcoming project. Fans seemed excited to see them together and also hyped Dan for his new look. Check out the picture posted by Dan Levy on social media. 

Dan Levy sports a moustache in new photo 

Schitt's Creek actor Dan Levy took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with Aubrey Plaza. While Aubrey was getting her hair all curly and bouncy, Dan sported his new look. He sported a moustache and wore a yellow pair of sunglasses. The actor wore a black and white checkered shirt in the photo and called her his favourite witch from Tuscany.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dan Levy (@instadanjlevy)

Reactions to Dan Levy's photo with Aubrey 

As soon as Dan shared the picture on his Instagram, his fans and followers wrote all things nice. Aubrey said that she would kill him the next time they meet for sharing a photo she did not like. Followers mentioned that they needed a film with the two actors playing lead characters. They also wrote that the duo would make a perfect couple on screen. Apart from that, fans couldn't stop talking about Dan's new look. A fan wrote that it's the moustache that caught her eyes first. They also mentioned that Dan looked handsome in the new look. Here are some of the comments on his Instagram photo. 

Image source: Dan Levy's Instagram

Image source: Dan Levy's Instagram

A sneak peek into Dan Levy's Instagram

Recently, Dan shared another picture of himself sporting his new rugged look. The actor was seen giving an intense look wearing his funky sunglasses. He was shirtless and wore a gold chain with a beige hat.

A post shared by Dan Levy (@instadanjlevy)

About Schitt's Creek

The Canadian Television sitcom was created by father and son Eugene and Dan Levy. The show first aired on January 13, 2015, on CBC Television. The show featured Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy in the lead roles. The plot revolved around the Rose family who lost all their business and had to adjust in a motel in a small town called Schitt's Creek. The last few Schitt's Creek episodes had a dynamic social media presence after streaming on Netflix. The show swept off all the major awards at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. 

Image: Dan Levy's Instagram

