Daniel Craig Reveals He Kissed Rami Malek After Every Scene On Sets Of 'No Time To Die'

No Time To Die hit the theatres earlier this month and has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The movie is the 25th movie in the James Bond franchise and marks the end of Daniel Craig's era as the iconic British Spy. Recently the cast of the movie including Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch sat down for an interview with EW. Malek had earlier in an interview revealed that Craig has kissed him while shooting. Daniel opened up about the kiss and confirmed that they had indeed shared quite a lot of kisses on the sets of No Time To Die.

Rami Malek, who plays the antagonist in the movie, previously in an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show revealed that Craig had kissed him when he came up with a good idea for the film. Malek said, "He grabbed me, picked me up and I can’t tell who initiated the next moment, whether it was him or I, but a kiss transpired between the two of us. I’m going to say that Daniel initiated it, and I was very taken aback."

Craig opened up about the kiss in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly and said, "I kissed him, alright! I kiss lots of people, It’s like, I’m a very friendly guy, and I wouldn’t rank anybody." He added, "Listen, this story’s had legs about kissing Rami; I’ve just been trying to give it more legs. I don’t know if it’s on social media. I haven’t got social media, but I said I used to kiss Rami after the end of every scene. It’s like no big deal. God almighty. Just spreading the love."

Malek quipped in and said that he would rush through his scenes just to kiss Craig after the shot was over, "I would just rush through scenes just to get to that moment that you would get kissed. 'Cary, Cary, two takes, we're good?'." Meanwhile, No Time To Die opened to positive reviews with critics calling the movie an apt farewell to Daniel Craig who bid adieu to the iconic character after 14 years. The cast of the spy thriller includes Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah joining the cast as new characters.

Image: AP