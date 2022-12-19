Last Updated:

Daniel Craig Says No Regrets About Quitting James Bond Role, Adds 'I'm Gone, But...'

Daniel Craig recently spilled the beans about quitting the James Bond role. He also revealed his discussions with franchise producer about killing the character

Actor Daniel Craig recently spilled the beans about quitting the iconic James Bond role. Moreover, the 54-year-old star also revealed his discussions with franchise producer Barbara Broccoli about killing the character.

On quitting the franchise, Craig said he had no regrets. "No, none at all," Craig said on BBC Radio 4's Best of Today podcast. On his journey portraying the character, he added, "I had an incredibly fortunate 17 years of my life making this. I literally want to spend the next 20 years of my life trying to unhook it all and try and put it into a place because it was incredible." "I left it where I wanted it to be. And that I was given the chance to do that with the last movie," Craig said as quoted in a report by Variety, a US based magazine.

‘No time to die’

According to Variety, Craig hinted at Bond's comeback when Kearney asked him whether the character was killed, "He's not really dead. I'm gone, but it says right at the end [of "No Time to Die"] that Bond will return, so he must return at some point."

When asked about the reinvention of the character Craig said, "I don't know if it sounds disingenuous, I said to Barbara a long time ago, back in 2006, 'If I do all of these movies, and we get it right, can we kill him off,' and she said, 'Yes, you can.' And I was thinking about myself, about my postponed career and I was trying to think of how that would work and but I was also thinking what they did with 'Casino Royale' - they had the chance to reset with that because they went back to the beginning. I thought you'll have a chance to reset again. That kind seems to be like a good move."

On being asked about how he feels getting killed on an island during the climax of 'No Time to Die', actor Daniel Craig revealed to a British newspaper, "Real tragedy is when you have absolutely no choice. We had to find a way to make his death no choice. It was the happiest Bond had ever been because he'd found exactly what he was looking for. Like everyone on Earth, he was just looking for love."

