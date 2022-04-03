Daniel Craig Tests Positive For COVID-19; Cancels Shows Of Broadway Play 'Macbeth'

Despite a decrease in COVID-19 cases and also the availability of vaccination, the global pandemic is still not over. Recently, No Time To Die star Daniel Craig tested positive for COVID-19 which has resulted in the cancellation of his Broadway show Macbeth. After wowing the audience for years with his James Bond role, Daniel Craig began to star in Shakespeare's Macbeth on Broadway, opposite Ruth Neggga. However, the actor has to cancel Sunday's performance after contracting the coronavirus.

The official Twitter handle of Macbeth on Broadway announced Craig's positive COVID-19 result via a post. In the post, the showrunners had to cancel the show around two hours before it. The post read, "Today's matinee and evening performance of MACBETH are cancelled due to Daniel Craig testing positive for COVID this afternoon. We apologize for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of our audiences, cast and crew remains are top priority. All tickets for the candle performance will be funded at the original point of purchase."

PERFORMANCE UPDATE FOR SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Today’s matinee and evening performance of MACBETH are cancelled due to Daniel Craig just testing positive for COVID this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/hluAIqGAQW — Macbeth on Broadway (@macbethbway) April 2, 2022

Soon after Craig's positive CVID-19 test, more crew members of the broadway show tested positive for the coronavirus. The broadway show reported, "Performances of MACBETH on Broadway are being cancelled through Thursday, April 7th due to the detection of a limited number of positive covered test results within the company". The company further promised to provide a refund to all ticket holders.

PERFORMANCE UPDATE: Performances are being cancelled through Thursday, April 7th.



We deeply apologize for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders. All tickets for the cancelled performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/0ESkZ4q5wL — Macbeth on Broadway (@macbethbway) April 3, 2022

More about Daniel Craig starrer Macbeth on Broadway

Daniel Craig is known for his ace acting skills in films for decades. The actor played the much-appreciated role of James Bond since 2006 and completed his run after five films in 2021. Soon after completing his tenure of playing 007, the actor decided to do some Broadway shows. Macbeth marked Craig's third play on Broadway. He first starred in A Steady Rain in 2009 and Betrayal in 2013.

As per People, Daniel Craig starrer Macbeth on Broadway is a Longacre Theatre play directed by Sam Gold, who has earlier worked with Craig in Othello. The play also features original music by Gaelynn Lea. The play has a limited engagement of only 15 weeks. Its preview started on March 29 but the play will be officially open to the public on April 28.

Image: AP