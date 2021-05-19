Daniel Dae Kim Slams Hollywood Trope Of Asians Dying, Says It "Needs To Change"

Daniel Dae Kim's latest revelations see him slamming the Hollywood trope of Asians passing away on-screen and has implied that his numerous on-screen deaths have become a "real issue" for his kids. As per a report on Rexoxer.in, Daniel Dae Kim, 52, who is known for playing the character of Jin-Soo Kwon in Lost, was also quoted by the officials of the aforementioned tabloid saying that it is now one of the primary factors for him when he chooses his parts. The actor shares two sons, namely Jackson and Zander, with his wife of close to 30 years, Mia. To the same, he also adds that this "Hollywood trope" of Asian characters not making it to the very end must be changed now.

A peek into Daniel Dae Kim's latest Instagram posts:

A little about Daniel Dae Kim's shows:

The list of Daniel Dae Kim's shows includes the likes of Hawaii Five-0, The Good Doctor, an animated series that goes by the name of The Legend of Korra and Angel, amongst others. In addition to his elaborate list of acting credits in various television series, live-action or otherwise, he has also been seen playing middle-aged to senior Asian characters in movies like Always Be My Maybe, Spider-Man 2, The Divergent Series: Insurgent, Allegiant and Arena, amongst others. The character played by Daniel Dae Kim in Lost, as mentioned earlier, is that of Jin-Soo Kwon.

A little about the character played by Daniel Dae Kim in Lost:

Kwan the character, at the beginning of the show, knew no English, and due to the same, Jin had initially isolated himself and his wife, Sun, from the group of other people who made it out of the crash alive. When he found out that his wife had secretly learned English, he felt betrayed and had even briefly cut ties with her. He then later learned English himself and involved himself more in group activities. His time on the island restored his marriage, which his violent and morally questionable job had almost ruined. He even managed to conceive a child with his wife, in spite of his pre-established infertility.

