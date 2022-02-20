Daniel Radcliffe Looks Unrecognisable In First Pics From "Weird Al" Yankovic's Biopic; See

Actor Daniel Radcliffe is currently filming for the upcoming biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, based on the life of Grammy award-winning comedic musician "Weird Al" Yankovic. First pictures from the sets of the movie started doing rounds on the internet, which featured Daniel looking unrecognizable as Yankovic. The Harry Potter star was seen sporting a moustache and hoar wig similar to the musician.

Film Updates shared the first on-set photos of Daniel Radcliffe as "Weird Al" Yankovic via their official Twitter account. Radcliffe was seen sporting a moustache and short, curly hair, that resembled the singer's look from 1979 to 1998. Yankovic will be co-writing the screenplay of his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story along with Eric Appel and the film will stream exclusively on The Roku Channel.

Daniel Radcliffe on the set of the Weird Al Yankovic biopic https://t.co/xEb5RNfX36 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 19, 2022

Yankovic previously spoke to The Hollywood Reporter regarding his upcoming biopic and shared his excitement to have Daniel Radcliffe on board. He said, "When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule." He added, "And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."

"'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' olds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time."

More about "Weird Al" Yankovic

Alfred Matthew, best known by his stage name "Weird Al" Yankovic is known for humorous songs that are often parodies of other popular songs. His work has earned him five Grammy Awards and a further 11 nominations, four gold records, and six platinum records in the U.S. Michael Jackson was reportedly a big fan of Yankovic and allowed him twice to parody his songs Beat It and Bad that became Hit It and Fat.

