Danny Aiello Loses Battle To Illness, Sad Demise At The Age Of 86

Danny Aiello, actor and musician of Do the Right Thing, fame passed away on Friday, December 13th. His spokesperson confirmed the sad demise to a news publication. The actor left at the age of 86 after suffering from an illness for a brief time. Danny Aiello leaves behind his wife, children and extended family. The spokesperson also mentioned the memorial service which will be organised in the upcoming weeks.

Also Read | Olympic Mile, 800-meter Champion Peter Snell Dead At 80

Danny Aiello was nominated for several awards and accolades for his role of 'Sal' in Spike Lee’s creation Do The Right Thing. He was also a part of Moonstruck as Johnny Cammareri and The Godfather II as Tony Rosato. He also featured in the music video of pop-star Madonna in Papa Don’t Preach.

Also Read | Devotee Jumps To Death Under TTD Vehicle At Tirumala

Aiello’s early life was in Manhattan where he was born and raised along with 5 other siblings. His roots go back to Italy as his mom is of Naples origin. According to reports, he was vocal about his struggles with his absent father and poverty. After changing jobs to meet ends and struggling for quite a while, he landed his Hollywood debut in 1973 Bang The Drum Slowly.

Also Read | Remembering Smita Patil's Notable Contributions To Indian Cinema On Her Death Anniversary

Some celebrities took to their social media to express their condolences:

Such sad news to wake up to this morning. One of my first jobs ever in Hollywood was with Danny Aiello and he was everything you could’ve imagined - funny, gracious, kind, and a true legend of his craft. You will be missed, my friend ❤️ — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) December 13, 2019

So very sad to hear that Danny Aiello has died. He was a superb actor and a lovely person. It was a joy and an honor to work with him (in Broadway Danny Rose) Condolences and love to his family https://t.co/NSeGCes6sy — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 13, 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.