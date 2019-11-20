'Dark Waters' Has Mark Ruffalo Playing The Role Of DuPont's Worst Nightmare

Dark Waters is the latest film starring Mark Ruffalo after his run in MCU came to an end with Avengers: Endgame. Dark Waters is a film directed by Todd Haynes that is based on an article from a leading U.S. media publication. The article documented the incident of how a lawyer became the worst nightmare for the chemical company DuPont. Mark Ruffalo plays the role of Rob Bilott in the film. Read on to know more about the film Dark Waters.

Dark Waters: All you need to know

Plot

The plot of Dark Waters revolves around an article by a leading U.S. media publication. This article documented how DuPont a leading American company was responsible for damaging the lives around Parkersburg a small town in the U.S. Mark Ruffalo’s character Rob Bilott who was contacted by his grandmother’s old friend who asks for help from him. Rob Bilott was a corporate lawyer who used to defend chemical companies in environmental cases. According to the article Bilott has defended DuPont previously in several other cases. Mark Ruffalo’s character who previously worked as a defendant now finds himself in dark waters as he is stuck between helping the affected people and protecting himself while doing so. Rob Bilott’s difficulties are visible in the trailer of the film.

Cast

Mark Ruffalo: Robert Bilott

Anne Hathaway: Sarah Bilott

Tim Robbins: Tom Terp

Bill Camp: Willbur Tennant

Victor Garber: Phil Donnelly

Bill Pullman: Harry Dietzler

Mare Winningham: Darlene Kiger

William Jackson Harper: James Ross

Louise Krause: Karla

Dark Waters: other details

Dark Waters has been directed by Todd Haynes. Todd Haynes has also directed the 2015 film Carol that starred Cate Blanchett in a lead role. He was nominated for a Golden Globe and BAFTA for directing the film. Dark Waters has been written by Mario Correa and Matthew Michael Carnahan. The film is scheduled to release on November 22 this year.

