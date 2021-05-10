Dave Bautista Denies Drax's Death In GOTG 3; Suggests He Should Be Recast

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 brings back Dave Bautista as Drax, the destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The news about the death of the characters in the upcoming superhero film was doing rounds. However, the actor has now debunked the rumours but has his own suggestion, which many fans wouldn't like.

Dave Bautista debunks Drax's death in GOTG 3 but should be recast

Dave Bautista took to his Twitter handle to clarify the news about Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. He wrote that the character is not going anywhere. However, the actor mentioned that it would not be played by him as he will be 54 years old when GOTG Vol. 3 comes out. Bautista hinted that his well-built body could start sagging by then. Check out his tweet below.

Dave Bautista's hint at recasting Drax was considered as a bad idea by director James Gunn. The filmmaker tweeted that there is no Drax without Bautista for him. He is the only one who gets to essay the character in the MCU. Gunn mentioned that as far as he is concerned, Dave as Drax could never be replaced. However, the director noted that the actor has the right to choices in his career ahead.

There’s no Drax for me without you, buddy! You ARE the MCU’s Drax the Destroyer and, as far as I’m concerned, could never be replaced. And you have the right to do whatever you want with your acting choices! ❤️ @DaveBautista https://t.co/Mn5uNRVUvN — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 8, 2021

Dave Bautista's tweet also grabbed the attention of many MCU fans. Several users wrote that he could play the character forever and there is only one Drax in the MCU which is him. Fans disagreed with his idea of replacing him. Take a look at a few of the reactions.

You can play him until you’re 100!!! Even if it’s all sagging! — Tay (@taylorj_baybay) May 8, 2021

THERE IS ONLY ONE DRAX AND THAT IS YOU! 😭 — Obie The God of Anxiety (@Obienator) May 8, 2021

Please don’t say that! You’ll always be Drax 😭 — Maria (@Mhowe1Maria) May 8, 2021

i refuse to accept another drax — ign3ous :) #JOYCONBOYZFOREVER (@ign3ousyt) May 8, 2021

Nooooo... if he’s not played by you we don’t want it 😭 — 🔪⛓🧹 (@impiratecaptain) May 8, 2021

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 cast also includes Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, and others. The movie is also said to feature Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha. Director James Gun has disclosed that it is his last planned movie with the team as he completes the trilogy. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 release date is set for 2023.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2

