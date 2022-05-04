Dave Chappelle Attacked Onstage During LA Show; Chris Rock Responds 'Was That Will Smith?'

On Tuesday night, comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage while performing for 'Netflix Is A Joke' in Los Angeles. A short clip that's going insanely viral on the internet, features the attacker storming on the stage as he tackled Chappelle to the ground, leaving audiences in a state of frenzy. As per the Deadline, the said attacker was later detained by the security after fellow comedian Jamie Foxx rushed to the stage to help Chappelle.

The attacker was armed with a gun

The Los Angeles Police department confirmed to ABC7 that they responded to a call at the Bowl around 10.45 p.m. The officials revealed that the man who was taken into custody was armed with a gun and a knife. It is reported that the attacked launched himself at Chappelle after the comic poked fun about beefing up his security for his controversial comment on trans people last year.

Fellow comedian Jamie Foxx who was present at the event, reportedly rushed to the stage to help detain the attacker. In addition to this, Chris Rock who recently became a subject of a violent outburst at Oscars 2022, came to the stage and quipped "Was that Will Smith?." After the attacker was taken into custody, Chappelle thanked Jamie Foxx for his quick support.

He said, "Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat". To this Foxx responded, "I thought that was a part of the show". Later on a serious note, Foxx added, “Listen, I just want to say…this man is an absolute genius. We’ve got to make sure we protect him at all times. For every comedian who comes out here, this means everything. You’re a genius. You’re a legend, and we’re not going to let nothing happen to you.”

Man That Attacked Dave Chappelle At His Show At Hollywood Bowl Has Hands Broken and Dislocated pic.twitter.com/ZvPgjdV5gz — raphousetv (@raphousetv2) May 4, 2022

Later, viral footage from the event showed that the attacker whose hand appears to be broken and dislocated was rushed to a medical facility.

