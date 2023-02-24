David Harbour Says Stranger Things Co-star Noah Schnapp Coming Out As Gay Was 'terrific'

David Harbour had the sweetest message for his Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp for coming out as gay. David was promoting his Netflix film We Have a Ghost when he expressed his admiration for 18-year-old Noah, who revealed his sexuality in a TikTok video earlier this year in January.

David Harbor on Noah Schnapp

David Harbour plays the role of Jim Hopper in the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things. On the show, Noah plays the role of Will Byers. When asked to comment on Noah coming out as gay, David told E! News, "I'm always happy for people that are true to themselves and come out. That was terrific."

Earlier, Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, also supported and showered love on Noah for embracing his sexuality. "When I saw it, I just had a big smile on my face. I was just really proud of him," he told GQ.

Noah Schnapp comes out of the closet

Noah Schnapp plays a closeted homosexual teenager, named Will Byers, on Stranger Things. His sexual orientation has been a subject of discussion for the fans of the show for long. When Noah came out as gay in a TikTok video in January earlier this year, he received immense support from the netizens.

In July last year, Noah had also confirmed to Variety that his character Will in Stranger Things was a gay and had feelings for Mike, played by Finn Wolfhard.

Meanwhile, Stanger Things will be coming to an end after season 5. The show created by The Duffer Brothers will probably premiere its new episodes in 2024. It has enjoyed a loyal fanbase even since it was released back in 2016 fans has become one of the biggest and most-watched original shows for the streamer Netflix.