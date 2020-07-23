David Schwimmer Reveals Plans To Shoot FRIENDS' Reunion In Quarantine

David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller, revealed on July 20's episode of The Tonight Show that tentative plans have been made to film the F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion special episode in quarantine. The highly anticipated special episode was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, now HBO is pivoting plans for shooting the reunion. Read on and know more.

Tentative plans to shoot Friends reunion in quarantine

The entire Friends' cast - David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc — was initially programmed to shoot in March, but the coronavirus pandemic shut down production of all film and TV projects. Talking to Jimmy Falon on Monday, David said, “It’s supposed to happen maybe in August — the middle of August”. “But honestly, we’re gonna wait and see another week or two if we all determine it’s really safe enough to do. And if not, then we’ll wait until it’s safe.” he further added.

Initially, the Friends' reunion episode was supposed to be available at the May launch of HBO Max, which also features the complete Friends library, one of the main attractions. David Schwimmer shared that he and the entire Friends' cast would love to shoot the special Friends' reunion. The episode is considered as an unscripted conversation among the onscreen buds set on the show’s original soundstage in Burbank.

Further talking to Jimmy Falon, the Intelligence actor also revealed why he initially turned down the opportunity to play Ross Geller. He also revealed where he stands on an age-old debate, Ross and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) were really “on a break”. David Schwimmer settled on the debate and replied, ''It's not even a question, they were on a break''. Fallon appreciated Schwimmer's way of responding to the question.

The entire debate of Ross and Rachel being "on the break" on Friends started during episode number 15th of the third season, titled The One Where Ross And Rachel Take A Break and continued throughout the other seasons. Here, Jennifer Aniston's character, that is Rachel Green, accuses Ross Geller of cheating on her with the 'copy machine girl', for which Ross' defense was that 'they were on a break' and hence it doesn't quantify as cheating. The famous line, 'they were on a break' was then quoted in many occurrences on the show and it remains to be one of the show's most popular lines.

