DC FanDome 2021: Cast To Include Batman, The Flash, Aquaman 2 & Many More Superheroes

The much-anticipated fan event, DC FanDome 2021 is all set to unveil a range of films, TV shows, comics and games during this year's online convention. DC's FanDome is slated to stream online on October 16 and will feature some major reveals for the upcoming slate. Here's what you can expect from the DC FanDome 2021 -

DC's FanDome 2021 stream will be available at DCFanDome.com

DC FanDome superheroes list 2021

What to expect in TV and Film

DC FanDome 2021 will reportedly tease six upcoming DC films and will also include a new trailer for The Batman , according to The Hollywood Reporter. The event will also serve fans with first looks for Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, The Flash and DC League of Super Pets . Fans will also be treated to behind-the-scenes looks of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods .

According to the report, WB Television will also preview the looks of Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois and Sweet Tooth. As DC's Supergirl is about to end a six-season run, the event will also reportedly pay tribute to the long-running show and will honour DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which will reach 100 episodes in the upcoming season. Upcoming series, Naomi and Stargirl, will also be discussed.

On the other hand, WB's HBO Max will release the first look at James Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad spin-off, Peacemaker, starring John Cena. Peacemaker has also unveiled its first poster as a part of the announcement. The streaming platform will also give fans a preview for the upcoming limited series DMZ as well as looks for the new seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will show off two films namely, Injustice and Catwoman: Hunted.

What to expect from comic books, gaming and animation

For DC comics, the event will feature three Wonder Woman books: The DC Black Label miniseries Wonder Woman Historia, Nubia and the Amazons, and the graphic novel Wonderful Women of the World. The event also teases a Batman/Fortnite comic crossover named Batman: Fear State, the new six-issue Black Manta series, and the return of the Milestone Universe.

Warner Bros. Animation, on the other hand, is all set to release a limited series titled Aquaman: King of Atlantis. It will offer a look at season 3 of Harley Quinn, and show the fans a sneak peek of the animated Batman: Caped Crusader and Young Justice: Phantoms.

For gamers, WB Games will tease Gotham Knights, developed by WB Games Montréal, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, developed by Rocksteady Studios.

More about DC FanDome 2021

Ann Sarnoff, chair and chief executive officer, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group in a statement for the upcoming FanDome 2021 described it as:

"DC FanDome 2020 was a first-of-its kind global virtual fan experience and showcased every aspect of the DC Universe with unprecedented scale and access. This year, we’re taking everything that people loved about DC FanDome and supercharging it to super-serve fans with even more exclusive first-looks, breaking news, in-depth interviews and insight from the stars and creative teams of their favorite DC content."

Image - The Flash Insta