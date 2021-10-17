'DC League Of Super-Pets' Trailer Introduces Dwayne Johnson As Krypto & Kevin Hart As Ace

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@marvelbros23
The DC FanDome 2021 unveiled several new teasers and trailers of DCEU's upcoming projects. Along with unveiling several iconic superheroes projects based around Shazam, The Flash, The Batman, Balck Adam and Blue Beetle, DC also dropped a teaser of their upcoming animated movie DC League of Super-Pets. The film focuses on Krypto the Super Dog voiced by Dwayne Johnson and Ace the Bat-Hound voiced by Kevin Hart.
At DC FanDome, the first teaser trailer of the animated superhero comedy DC League of Super-Pets was unveiled for audiences. The teaser gave a glimpse of the characters Krypto and Ace, as well as audio of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart voicing their characters. The teaser ended with an announcement of a global premiere for the trailer that will be dropping in November. Take a look at the teaser below-
The cast of the movie also includes artists like Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, and Keanu Reeves lending their voices. The project was announced in 2018, with Jared Stern writing and directing the film. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson will be producing the series along with another DC project Black Adam.
The teaser of Black Adam was also unveiled during DCFanDome and stars Dwayne Johnson in the lead role. The movie is a spin-off of the 2019 movie Shazam and stars Johnson as Teth-Adam / Black Adam. Black Adam is an antihero from Kahndaq who was imprisoned for 5,000 years and the archenemy of the superhero Shazam, who shares his powers from the ancient wizard of the same name. The movie also stars Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan.
Taking to his Instagram Dwayne Johnson shared the teaser and wrote, "Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look. He is ruthless. He is unstoppable. He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. He is BLACK ADAM."
DCFanDome also revealed the release date of their upcoming movies, they are-
