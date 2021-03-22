Deadly Illusions: If You Loved Kristin Davis' Film, You May Like These 10 Dramas As Well

Deadly Illusions is one of those films which makes its central protagonist, as well as the viewers, question the reality of each and every event that is unfolding in front of their eyes. The movie, in addition to Kristin Davis and Greer Grammer, stars the likes of Dermot Mulroney, Shanola Hampton and Lora Martinez-Cunningham, amongst others. If you are the kind who likes movies like Deadly Illusions, the following list of crime thriller movies that bear resemblance to Deadly Illusions in one way or the other may be of interest to you. Read on to see a list of all the movies like Deadly Illusions that you can watch.

1) Joker

The first film that has a striking number of similarities fo Deadly Illusions is the Todd Phillips-directed Joaquin Phoenix-starrer, Joker. What binds the two thrillers together is the fact that both of the feature presentations have two alternate sets of realities playing out, one of which is a product of a seemingly delusional mind. The highest-grossing R Rated superhero film thus far, which has a rating of 18.4 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

2) Split

The second film in the eponymous film trilogy front-lined by the likes of James McAvoy and Samuel L Jackson, much like Deadly Illusions, explores the repercussions and the sheer unpredictability of dealing with someone with Multiple Personality Disorder. In addition to the same, the fact that the two films have been termed as "edge-of-the-seat" thrillers is also a parallel that can be drawn between the two movies. The M. Night Shyamalan directorial, which has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

3) Nanny Cam

Nanny Cam, much like Deadly Illusions, sees its babysitter character do most of the heavy lifting in the film. In addition to the same, the babysitter characters in Nanny Cam, as well as Deadly Illusions, are a source of a majority of the thrill, scare and suspense. The film can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

4) The Lie

The Lie, much like Deadly Illusions, starts off as a slice-of-life movie that goes down the route of a psychological thriller really quickly. Additionally, what makes the two films very much similar to each other is the fact that for a majority of the film, the identity of the enigmatic character under wraps, and several questions regarding the same remain unanswered right up until the end. The film, which has a rating of 5.4 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

5) The Babysitter

The film starring Samara Weaving and Judah Lewis, much like Deadly Illusions, features a babysitter who seems unassuming or unthreatening at first. But, as time passes by, a myriad of sinister facets of the baby-sitter characters come to the attention of many. The film also stars Robie Amell of Upload fame, amongst others. The 2017 feature presentation can be streamed on Netflix.

6) WandaVision

Deadly Illusions, much like WandaVision, is about a human being that has suppressed feelings and urges within oneself. Additionally, much like Deadly Illusions, WandaVision explores the downside of harbouring these suppressed feelings and the seemingly sinister shapes and forms they can manifest. The series, which has a rating of 8.2 on IMDb, is available on Disney+, Disney+Hotstar, and Hulu, depending on one's geographical location.

7) Searching

Searching, the film which was helmed by Aneesh Chaganty, much like Deadly Illusions, is a slow-burning thriller and leaves several questions unanswered. The film is front-lined by Harold and Kumar star John Cho and Debra Messing, amongst others. The film can be streamed on Amazon prime Video.

8) Psycho

Alfred Hitchcock's classic noir film was amongst the first films to talk about the unpredictable nature of a person with Multiple Personality Disorder. In addition to the same, the feature presentation also hints at the fact that people who suffer from the same are someone who cannot be trusted. The film, which has a rating of 8.5 on IMDb, can be streamed on YouTube for free.

9) Atomic Blonde

The parallels between the Charlize Theron-starrer and Deadly Illusions is the fact that both of them feature strong female characters who will stop at nothing in order to uncover the truth. In addition to the same, both of the movies briefly explored a romantic angle between two of its leading female characters. The film, which has a rating of 6.7 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

10) Secret Window

The Johnny Depp starter, much like Deadly Illusions, is one of those crime thriller movies that is co-front-lined by a successful writer, who is eventually confronted by an enigma that must be solved by him or her. The plot-points of the book-to-screen adaptation of a Stephen King novel that goes by the same name are also quite similar to that of Deadly Illusions. The film, which has a rating of 6.6 on IMDb, can be streamed on YouTube for a nominal fee.