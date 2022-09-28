'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman Back As Wolverine In Ryan Reynolds' Superhero Franchise

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman took the internet by storm after it was announced that the actor will be reprising his role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool film. The new part from the popular franchise is all set to release in theatres on September 6, 2024. The news of Jackman being roped in on board again was shared by Ryan Reynolds in a video.

Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

In a video on Instagram, Reynolds said, "Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next ‘Deadpool’ film for a good long while now."

“I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character and find new depth, motivation, and meaning. Every ‘Deadpool’ needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. And I…I have nothing. Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea.”

Further, Reynolds asks Jackman, "you want to play Wolverine one more time?” “Yeah, sure, Ryan,” Jackman replies. The video ends with Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” — subtitled as “I will always love Hugh” — and a “Coming Hugh” teaser. The Deadpool logo appears, then is quickly sliced up by Wolverine’s adamantium claws.

On the other hand, Shawn Levy has been helming the upcoming film Deadpool 3, which according to Variety will officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox. Apart from this, writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who had penned the first two parts of the popular films, have returned to write the script of the third part.

For those unaware, the last time X-Men fans saw Jackman as Wolverine was in 2016’s film Logan, which was directed by James Mangold. Wolverine famously died at the end of the film, and Jackman has stated repeatedly that the film was his swan song in the role. Needless to say, fans are super excited about this collaboration and are looking forward to watching their two favourite stars sharing the screen space again.

