Deadpool Creator Confirms Involvement Of Fox/Marvel Characters In 'Doctor Strange 2'

Post his stint in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Benedict Cumberbatch is all set to take the centre stage in the upcoming MC movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme will explore and get familiar with the concept of Multiverse that was first introduced in Loki and later in No Way Home. With the concept of multiverse now in action, makers of the movie have a great platform to bring in characters from the previous MCU movies, which wasn't possible earlier.

Just like any other Marvel movie, several fan theories about possible cameos in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have also surfaced online. The most prominent fan theory states that characters from X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises, that were released under Fox Studios and Marvel Studios' collaboration, could be making a cameo in the movie. Deadpool creator, Rob Liefeld, has now confirmed the above-mentioned fan theory.

Deadpool creator confirms Doctor Strange 2 rumour

Currently, Marvel movies are released under Marvel Studios, which is owned by Disney but there was a long stretch where Marvel movies were released under multiple studios including Fox studios. Fox released almost 18 Marvel movies between 2000 and 2020 including the X-Men franchise, Fantastic Four franchise, Deadpool and more. Meanwhile, it is confirmed that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will feature cameos from several MCU characters and fans speculated that the cameos could be of Fox/Marvel characters from X-Men or Fantastic Four franchises.

During his recent appearance on The Big Thing with Kristian Harloff, the Deadpool creator, Rob Liefeld, spoke about Doctor Strange 2 and confirmed that Fox/Marvel characters will be making cameos in the movie. He said, "You want me to see it six times, you bring some of that [Fox-Marvel] stuff in… And actually, I know on some level, some of it is already there. I have just revoked every - every one of my [Marvel] passes just got revoked."

More about Doctor Strange 2

Based on the first official teaser released for the highly-anticipated sequel, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange is about to embark on a dangerous journey as he learns that meddling with the Multiverse comes with consequences. The movie also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 6, 2022.

