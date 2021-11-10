Dean Stockwell, Veteran Oscar & Emmy Nominated Actor, Passes Away At 85

Dean Stockwell, known for his work in Long Day's Journey into Night, Quantum Leap, Blue Velvet and more, has passed away. He was 85 when he breathed his last.

The actor won an Oscar and Emmy's nomination in his almost seven-decade-long career. According to reports, the artist died of natural causes.

Dean Stockwell passes away at 85

Dean Stockwell's representative, as per a report on Deadline, recently confirmed that he has passed away peacefully. However, he died on November 7.

Dean Stockwell's career

Dean Stockwell had shot into the limelight as a child actor. The actor's father Harry Stockwell and mother Elizabeth Stockwell were actors and the latter taking both their sons for the audition of Oklahoma! in Broadway became the stepping stone for their careers. Though the role was small, it earned him a contract with MGM, who cast him in a melodrama titled The Valley of Decision in 1945.

Within no time he became a regular face in the movies and over the next six years, he featured in multiple films which included Anchors Aweigh, Abbott and Costello in Hollywood, The Green Years, Home, Sweet Homicide, The Mighty McGurk, The Arnelo Affair, The Romance of Rosy Ridge, Kim, Gentleman's Agreement, The Boy with Green Hair, Deep Waters, Down to the Sea in Ships, Stars in My Crown, l, Cattle Drive and more.

Dean Stockwell then made the transition from a child actor, a journey that he didn't particularly enjoy due to crying scenes and failures of some movies, to an adult actor in 1956. One of his first lead roles as an adult was in the Careless Years.

The Broadway adaptation of Compulsion fetched him his first Best Actor. Long Day’s Journey was another important venture that earned him a Best Actor award.

Sons and Lovers was another noted venture during his period. The actor started appearing in many TV shows at this time, guest-starring in ventures like Front Row Center and Checkmate. He then took a break from acting and returned with a supporting role in Psych-Out in 1968. The Last Movie was another notable venture at this time

The critically acclaimed Paris, Texas in 1984 and starring and directing in Human Highway in 1982 was a notable venture. Dune Fox Mystery Thriller, To Live and Die in L.A and Beverly Hills Cop II brought him popularity at this time.

The Legend of Billie Jean (1985), Miami Vice, and Papa Was a Preacher were the projects he starred in one of the busiest periods from 1985 to 1988, His performance in Married to the Mob fetched him his first Academy Award nomination.

The Player (1992), and Air Force One (1997) were her notable venture in the '90s.

Quantum Leap turned out to be one of his popular ventures, which ran for five years from 1989 to 1993. The venture won him an Emmy nomination and also won him a Golden Globe award. Battlestar Galactica in 2009 was among his last well-known works.

Towards the end of his career, he switched industries and exhibited his art creations.