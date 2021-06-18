Demi Lovato Opens Up About Use Of Pronouns After Coming Out As Non-binary

The singer and actor Demi Lovato came out as non-binary in May and announced that they prefer the pronouns they/them. Recently, in an interview, they have also revealed how supportive their family has been in this transition and how good a job they have done. Read on to know more about it.

Demi Lovato on their family’s support

In a recent interview with the music channel Audacy Music, Demi Lovato has shared that after they came out as non-binary, their ‘family has done an incredible job,’ with the pronoun usage. The Camp Rock actor, about sharing their true identity with the world, also said, “After a year and half of exploration, I realised it was time to let the world know that it feels weird to me when I get called a she or a her, and I understand that people might have a hard time adjusting to it because it is something new, but you know, I want to encourage people to keep trying. And I understand it’s a process to get used to. Sometimes I still mess up myself, but it’s okay. I’m still every day stepping more and more into the identity that feels right to me, which is, my pronouns being ‘they/them.’”

The news about Demi Lovato's sexuality came out in March when they revealed that they are pansexual. It was in a podcast with Joe Rogan, called The Joe Rogan Experience, was when they revealed details about their sexuality.

Demi Lovato's songs and other works in recent times

Demi Lovato recently starred in their documentary drama series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which aired on YouTube from March 23 - April 6, 2021. The show revolves around the story of their life and career. Along with the series, Demi Lovato also released their seventh studio album, titled Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over. The album has 19 tracks and also features artists like Ariana Grande, Noah Cyrus, Saweeti, and Sam Fischer.

In 2020, Demi Lovato had also starred in the musical comedy film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, alongside Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Dan Stevens, Pierce Brosnan, and Graham Norton.

Image: Demi Lovato's Instagram

