Demi Lovato Pens Heartfelt Note For Mother Dianna De La Garza On Her 59th Birthday

Demi Lovato recently took to Instagram to celebrate her mother, Dianna De La Garza's birthday. The singer shared a series of pictures accompanied by a heartfelt caption. In the latest docuseries Dancing With The Devil, the singer shared she has a strong bond with her mother. In her note to her mother on social media, Demi mentioned how she cherishes her relationship with Dianna.

Demi Lovato pens a note for mother Dianna on latter's birthday

Demi took to her Instagram handle on August 8, to wish their mother Dianna on her 59th birthday. The American pop singer shared several photos of Dianna from her trip to the Pyramids. The Camp Rock actor also shared some photos of her with her mother. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy birthday to THE WORLD’S CUTEST MOM!!! But in all seriousness, watching you evolve and grow into the woman you are today has been my favourite thing about our relationship. You continue to amaze me every day."

Dianna parted ways with her first husband, Patrick Lovato when Demi was two years old. She is also a former Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader and was active during the 1982-83 season. In the caption, Demi further wrote, "You still have the spirit of a Dallas Cowboy’s cheerleader but now the strength of a magnolia tree.”

Appreciating her ‘best friend in adulthood’, Demi further wrote, “We’ve had our challenges individually but I’m grateful to say those struggles have only brought us closer. I wouldn’t change a thing about our relationship and I pray the world shows you the amount of love you deserve today because you ma’am, deserve just that - the world. Thank you for being a mom to all of my friends who either are away from their family here in la, or didn’t grow up with parental figures in their lives.. You are a mom to SO many and I thank you for showing so much love all the time to the ones I love!!! I love you so much it’s unfathomable and I’m SO GRATEFUL to have you by my side, less as the parent that I grew up with and more as a best friend in adulthood. I love you beyond. Happy birthday!!!![sic]".

IMAGE: DEMI LOVATO'S INSTAGRAM

