Demi Moore Reacts To Daughter Tallulah Willis' Engagement With Director Dillon Buss

Demi Moore's daughter, actor Tallulah Willis got engaged to film director Dillon Buss. Tallulah announced the engagement by sharing several photos of Dillon's proposal to her on May 4, 2021. Demi Moore is quite happy as she took to her Instagram handle on May 5 to share her reaction to the news. Take a look below.

Demi Moore's reaction to her daughter's engagement

Demi shared a picture in which she can be seen standing in the middle of Tallulah Willis and Dillon Buss. The duo planted a kiss on Demi’s cheeks while she clicked the selfie flashing a lovely smile. Demi also shared a screenshot of the video call in which the couple announced their engagement to Tallulah’s siblings and cousins. In her caption, Demi wrote, “Congrats to my baby girl and her adorable beloved on their engagement! Happy day for the whole family” along with a ring and red heart emoji. Tallulah Willis dropped a comment on her post by writing, “Love you so much mama.” Have a look below.

Tallulah Willis gets engaged to Dillon Buss

Tallulah shared stills on her handle which showed how she responded to Dillon Buss' proposal. The camera was hidden afar in their backyard, Dillon was seen getting down on one knee with the ring, and Tallulah was seen getting overwhelmed by the surprise. One after the other images showed how happy she was with the proposal and went on to kiss him. In her caption, she wrote, "with absolute most certainty.” Celebrity friends couldn’t stop commenting on her post.

Sometime later, Tallulah added a video flaunting her massive emerald-cut engagement ring. In her caption, she wrote, “HANDS STILL SHAKIN’ — MOMS SPAGHETTI — I’m FIANCÉNCHED.” Next, she added a clear, close-up shot of her ring and in her caption, she explained the effort put in at making the perfect ring. She wrote, “still processing / overwhelmed with the love sent to my and my freckled mans — we are so grateful to all that witness our story’s unfolding."

Demi Moore was married to Bruce Willis from 1987 to 2000 and they share three daughters. Tallulah, 27, is the youngest of all. On the other hand, Dillon Buss is aged 32.

(IMAGE: DEMI MOORE'S INSTAGRAM)

