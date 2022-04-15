Demi Moore Reacts To Rihanna's Bold Maternity Photoshoot After Fans Compare Their Look

Ever since Rihanna has disclosed the news about her pregnancy with ASAP Rocky, fans have been excitedly waiting to hear the good news soon. Amid speculations around her due date, the recent comparison between Rihanna’s bold maternity shoot with Demi Moore has been garnering attention on social media.

Demi Moore has shared a fan's side-by-side comparison of her own 1991 bare-bellied pregnancy shoot for Vanity Fair next to Rihanna's just-released Vogue cover. The pictures that are taken by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz show both women striking a similar pose while flaunting their baby bumps.

Demi Moore reacts to Rihanna's bold maternity photoshoots

With almost 30 years of difference between the two pictures, it seems that Moore was sheerly impressed by the style and reacted to the same. She shared the post by writer Evan Ross Katz on her Instagram stories, where the 59-year-old star added a heart emoji as she tagged Rihanna on the same.

The pictures in the shoots defied the societal norms of what is and is not considered acceptable for pregnant women, something Rihanna has been vocal about in recent interviews discussing her decision to not limit her pregnancy style to traditional maternity wear.

During Rihanna’s recent conversation with Bustle in March, she told the outlet that she will continue to buy maternity clothes and she shall not buy maternity pants, jeans, dresses or do whatever society asks her to.

Further, she explained her observations and revealed that earlier when she saw women dress during their pregnancy, she would think that was the only way. So, later she challenged herself to push it further and really just have fun and be creative with her maternity style.

There is no doubt that the Fenty brand owner has redefined maternity style, and she hopes this sparks an embracement of all of the changes that come with pregnancy.

Apart from this, Moore had a different take on the photo shoot. The star who was carrying daughter Scout then, confidence mirrors her own attitude towards her iconic Vanity Fair shoot. During her conversation with Naomi Campell for the No Filter series on Youtube, Moore said that she knows what impact this has on the world when a woman decides to embrace themselves in a pregnant state. She compared the time before and revealed that earlier a moment that she was taking to really be in herself and be expressing herself and not trying to be anyone else.

IMAGE: AP/Instagram/BadgalRiri