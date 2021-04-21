'Devious Maids' Cast: A List Of Actors And Their Characters In This Mystery Comedy-drama

The mystery comedy-drama series Devious Maids originally aired on Lifetime from June 2013 to August 2016, spanning four seasons. The American television series boasted of an ensemble cast with actors Ana Ortiz, Dania Ramirez, Edy Ganem, Roselyn Sanchez and Judy Reyes in the lead roles. The plot of this Marc Cherry show highlighted how the maids of Beverly Hills' most elite and powerful citizens are exposed to several mysteries and crimes. Read to know about the cast of Devious Maids in detail below to find out details about all the Devious Maids characters.

Devious Maids Cast (Lead)

Ana Ortiz as Marisol Suarez

American actor-songstress, Ana Ortiz played the lead role of Marisol Suarez in Devious Maids. Anna as Marisol essayed the role of a former professor who decides to go undercover as a maid. The reason behind Marisol going undercover is to help prove her beloved son's innocence of murder.

Dania Ramirez as Rosie Falta

Dominican-American film and television actor, Dania Ramirez played the role of Rosie Falta in this ABC series. Dania as Rosie essayed the role of Peri and Spence Westmore's maid in Devious Maids. She is shown to be an illegal immigrant in the mystery comedy-drama.

Roselyn Sanchez as Carmen Luna

The Without a Trace star, Roselyn Sanchez played one of the lead roles in this Marc Cherry series as Carmen Luna. Roselyn as Carmen essayed the role of Alejandro Rubio's maid in Devious Maids. Her character is shown to be an aspiring singer in this series.

Judy Reyes as Zoila Diaz

American actor and producer, Judy Reyes played the fourth lead in Devious Maids as Zoila Diaz. Judy as Zoila essayed the role of Genevieve Delatour's maid in this American television show. Judy is also shown to be Valentina's mother, who is the second maid of Genevieve.

Edy Ganem as Valentina Diaz

Entourage actor Edy Ganem played one of the lead characters of Valentina Diaz in this four-season series. Edy as Valentina essayed the role of Zoila's daughter and Genevieve Delatour's second maid. Her character is shown to have a crush on her boss's son, Remi Delatour.

Devious Maids Cast (Supporting)

Rebecca Wisocky played Evelyn Powell

Tom Irwin played Adrian Powell

Brianna Brown played Taylor Stappord

Brett Cullen played Michael Stappord

Mariana Klaveno played Peri Westmore

Grant Show played Spence Westmore

Matt Cedeño played Alejandro Rubio

Susan Lucci played Genevieve Delatour

Drew Van Acker played Remi Delatour

Promo Image Source: A Still From Devious Maids TV YouTube