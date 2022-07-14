Actor Dhanush who is looking forward to the release of his next film The Gray Man recently made a shocking revelation during a press conference. The actor who felt like a newcomer again after shooting for his Hollywood debut shared how he even got injured while filming the action drama starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana De Armas.

The Kolaveri D actor will be seen playing the role of an assassin, Avik San. Directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, The Gray Man is scheduled to release on July 15 in some parts while the remaining shall witness him back into action on July 22 on Netflix. With several nail-biting sequences that the actor will be seen acing in the film, fans have been curiously waiting for the big screen magic.

Dhanush reveals being injured during The Gray Man shoot

Ahead of the release, the actor while addressing the foreign media in a virtual press conference in LA, revealed various challenges that he had to undergo while filming the project. While sharing how he had injured himself shooting for action sequences, the actor said, "It’s funny. Just one week before the shoot, I sprained my neck. So, a month and a half were spent training, and then one week before we start filming, I sprained it and was like ‘What am I going to do?!’ The physio had just a week’s time to get me ready to match Ana’s speed [laughs]. But somehow, they found a way to make me fit for the stunt sequence."

Apart from this, with his international debut, the actor confessed how despite giving years in the industry, he felt like a newcomer on the sets. Having been a part of approximately 50 films, the actor shared the jitters he received on the sets. "I had a great time understanding how Hollywood works. I’ve done about 50 films – 22 years of work in the Indian film industry. You often don’t get the chance to feel like a newcomer. The first time, it all happens in a blur. You don’t realise what’s happening. This time, I had an opportunity to look at myself like a newcomer. It was really amazing," the actor added.

Earlier, the makers have been piquing the curiosity of the fans by sharing various clips from the film. Recently, Russo Brothers dropped an intriguing video of Dhanush that showed him giving a tough fight to Ryan Gosling and Ana De Armas as they struggle to overpower him together.

(Image: @DhanushKRaja/Instagram)