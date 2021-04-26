Dhanush Spotted Shooting For Netflix's 'The Gray Man' In California | See Pictures

Dhanush, known for movies such as Aadukalam and Raanjhanaa is currently shooting for Anthony and Joe Russo's The Gray Man in California, and the pictures of the same surfaced on social media. Dhanush will be making his Hollywood debut with The Gray Man that also stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

The movie, set up at Netflix by filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo, is based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name and revolves around freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling).

It follows Gentry as he is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former member of Gentry's CIA team. Dhanush joins the cast along with "Narcos" star Wagner Moura, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" child actor Julia Butters and "Game of Thrones" alum Jessica Henwick, Netflix said in a post on Twitter. The Gray Man will also feature actor Ana de Armas in a pivotal role.

Netflix aims is to create a new franchise with a James Bond-level of scale and a budget upward of USD 200 million. Anthony and Joe Russo will be producing the project through their AGBO banner. Joe Russo wrote the script, with "Avengers: Endgame" screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely polishing the final draft. AGBO's Mike Larocca, along with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum for Roth Kirschenbaum, is also on board as producers. Dhanush has previously featured in 2018's English-language movie The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, directed by Ken Scott.

On the work front

Dhanush has many upcoming movies in his kitty. He will next be seen in K. Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven. The film has completed its filming process and is expected to release in 2021. The makers have not revealed much details about the film. The actor will also be seen in Aanand Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. The movie is currently in its filming process and is expected to release on August 6, 2021.

