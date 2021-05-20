'Dharma And Greg' Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Roles They Played

The American sitcom Dharma And Greg aired for five seasons on ABC network. The plot of the show follows a married couple with contradictory interests. The show premiered on September 24, 1997. It was created by Chuck Lorre and Dottie Dartland. After airing for five years, the show finally got cancelled due to fading viewership. Dharma And Greg cast some of the well-known actors from television. Here is a list of the cast of Dharma and Greg and what roles they played in this late 90s sitcom.

Dharma and Greg cast

Jenna Elfman as Dharma

Jenna Elfman played the lead role of Dharma Freedom Montogomery in the show. She was a free-spirited Yoga instructor who married Greg after their first date. Her sensitive and cheerful nature was the opposite of Greg's, however, she was not at all near to being naive. The sitcom was set in the time when being a full-time Yoga instructor was sarcastic which made Dharma a free-minded woman. She used to encourage her much serious husband and seek happiness in her married life.

Thomas Gibson as Greg

Thomas Gibson played the lead role of Gregory Cillford Montgomery. Greg, who grew up in a conservative family, was a lawyer from an elite schooling background. However, his dull life changed completely after he met Dharma and married her on their first date. Greg worked hard in his marriage with Dharma and balanced it at the times it went through a rough patch.

Susan Sullivan as Kitty Montgomery

Susan Sullivan played Greg's mother Kitty on the show. Kitty, an elite socialite, was not too fond of Dharma at first. However, she managed to broaden her heart and became an essential part of Dharma's life. Kitty was a manipulative and controlling woman on the show, who was possessive about her son Greg.

Dharma And Greg cast also included Mitchell Ryan as Greg's father, Mimi Kennedy as Dharma's mother, Alan Rachins as Dharma's father, Shae D'lyn as Dharma's Canadian friend Jane, Joel Murray as Peter James, Helen Greenberg as Marcey, and Susan Chuang as Susan Wong. They played supporting roles on the show. Jenna and Thomas Gibson also made a special appearance on the show Two And A Half Men in 2011.

IMAGE: STILL FROM DHARMA AND GREG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.