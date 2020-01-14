Has Amber Heard Found Love In A 25-year Old New York Based Model?

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny's Depp ended his marriage with the American actor and model Amber Heard three years ago in January 2017 as Amber put allegations of domestic violence and drug abuse against Depp.

The actor accused Johnny Depp of slapping and choking her and also throwing a wine glass at her during a drunken row. Though, Depp denied all allegations and has launched a £39 million defamation case on Amber. Amidst all of this, there are reports making rounds on the internet about Amber Heard's newfound boyfriend.

Also Read | Amber Heard: The Aquaman Actor Condemns Instagram For Its Censorship

Also Read | Amber Heard Hits Back At Ex-husband Johnny Depp's $50 Million Defamation Lawsuit, Furnishes More Evidence Of Abuse

Is Amber Heard dating a 25-year-old New York model?

There are several reports surfacing on several entertainment portals about Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard dating a New York model who is 8 years younger to her. Amber Heard's boyfriend, namely Milos Drago who is a New York-based model. Recently, multiple pictures of the rumoured couple were making rounds online wherein they were spotted hanging out in Malibu.

A source told an online portal that Amber and Milos met through mutual friends at a restaurant in New York and have been inseparable ever since then.

Also Read | TWIST: Now, Johnny Depp Counter-accuses Ex-wife Amber Heard Of Domestic Abuse, Claims She Severed His Finger

The source from international entertainment portal also added that Milos has also been to LA to meet Amber's family and friends and that the love birds were recently photographed enjoying a dinner with Heard's friends and family members at Malibu's trendy Nobu restaurant, with Milos donning a pyjama-like outfit. The source further stated that Drago is a real hunk and when one sees them together, Heard showers him with affection. Thus, It will be interesting for her fans to see whether the actor makes it official with Drago or if they are mere rumours.

Also Read | Amber Heard Tells What She Went Through After Speaking Out About Domestic Abuse

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.